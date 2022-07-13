TUDEC gifts meat to 6,000 families in Accra for Eid

About 6,000 families in Accra have received parcels of beef from the Turkey Cooperation and Development Association (TUDEC) as token gesture for the Eid-ul-Adha celebration.
Similar exercises were undertaken in Kumasi, Tamale, Cape Coast, Takoradi and some rural communities, with a target to reach out to over 10,800 families nationwide.
It was mainly to support the underprivileged in society during the festive occasion.
TUDEC is an international organisation which was established in Ghana in 2011 to promote trade activities between Turkey and Ghana, and to also offer social and humanitarian services in the country.
The association, known for the yearly act of charity, extended the gesture to people from all religious backgrounds.
Last Monday’s exercise was done in collaboration with Time to Help e.V, a non-profit organisation based in Germany.
Beneficiaries
Some of the beneficiaries told the Daily Graphic that the experience with the TUDEC gesture would live with them for long.
“I’ve been benefiting from this gesture for over four years, and I’ve always been looking up to it. TUDEC, through this, has also imparted into me the spirit of giving, and I always try to extend the offer to my neighbours,” Suleman Hamid, a beneficiary, said.
Another, Samuel Asiedu, stated: “Through this annual gesture, TUDEC is promoting religious coexistence because I’m a Christian and there’s no single time I’ve been prevented from getting my parcel during Muslim celebrations. I commend the association and I hope they continue to do this year every year”.
Diversity
In a speech read on his behalf, the Managing Director of TUDEC, Yussif Temizkhan, said diversity was a permanent human feature which could be used to solidify relationships for effective socio-economic development when carefully thought through.
He said TUDEC had over the years devised strategic methods of an all-inclusive Eid celebration to ensure that Ghanaians reaped the benefits of diversity, stressing that the organisation was anchored on the principles of love, tolerance, growth and compassion.
“All religions believe that giving comes with its own luck and blessings, so we always try to share more to attract more blessings. It’s not possible to reach everyone in Ghana, but we try as much as possible to reach as many as we can,” Mr Temizkhan said.
Aside the Eid celebration, Mr Temizkhan said the association also distributed food items to people during Christmas, as well as during the month of Ramadan.
He said occasionally, the association held inter-religious and cultural dialogues to discuss religious and cultural unity in the country to foster religious tolerance and coexistence.