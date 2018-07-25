Trainee pastor Paa Kwadwo killed by drunk driver to be buried July 27

The burial and final funeral rites of the late Benjamin Adu Boahene, alias Paa Kwadwo, the 33-year-old trainee pastor at the Trinity Theological Seminary, who was killed by a drunk driver who hit him with his vehicle against the wall of a house at Madina Estate in Accra will take place on Friday, July 27
.
The family will then gather at the premises of the Trinity United Church for the final funeral rites.
The memorial and thanksgiving service will be on Sunday, July 29, at
The late Adu Boahene, aged 33 years, had just completed the Trinity Theological Seminary. He was the husband of Fafa Yawa Adu-Boahene.
Paa Kwadwo married in December last year, and his wife is expecting their first child. He was a member of the Trinity United Church and was fondly loved by many. He was an alumnus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
According to the deceased’s prayer partners, they had just left a prayer meeting on Sunday night July 8, 2018.
Paa Kwadwo parked his car and strolled to buy some items [fruits and a bulb] around the taxi rank close to the District Magistrate court at Madina Estate.
Eyewitnesses said the driver, reversing knocked him off the road and threw him over a small open gutter. His head hit the wall of a house in the process.
It took vendors around to raise alarm as his lifeless body was under the car.
