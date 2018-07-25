Know the closed roads for Amissah-Arthur's funeral in Accra

The Accra Regional Police Command has announced that some roads around the Osu Cemetery and its environs will be closed temporarily for the funeral and burial of the late former Vice-President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur
.
The road will remain closed from Thursday, 26 July to Friday, 27 July 2018, and unmarked vehicles will not be permitted to park or drive
Motorists from the Lokko Street towards the Castle road are advised to consider using the Ajumaku and Oxford Streets.
Likewise, traffic from the AU Circle towards the Castle road shall be diverted unto the Abdul Diouf and King Hassan roads.
The late former Vice-President will be buried on Friday, 27 July at the Military Cemetery, Accra.
His remains will be laid in state at the foyer of the Accra International Conference Centre for filing past by the general public on Thursday, 26 July.
He was 67.