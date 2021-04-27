Traders appeal for electricity at new La Market

Some traders occupying the La Market are appealing for the connection of electricity to their stalls and sheds to enable them to operate effectively.
The traders who made the appeal when the Member of Parliament for the La Dadekotopn Constituency, Ms Rita Odoley Sowah paid a working visit to the new market complex also expressed gratitude to the traders for giving her the nod to represent them in Parliament.
According to them, the unavailability of electricity in the market had made visibility in some parts of the market very poor, and also made it difficult for fresh and frozen food sellers to return to the new market to ply their trade.
Appeal
Making the appeal, Vice President of the La Market Women Association, Madam Charlotte Adjorkor Ala, said the unavailability of electricity, coupled with high rent charges have been a major setback to their trading activities.
She revealed that trading activities on the shoulders of the market roads by some residents had impacted negatively on sales within the new market sheds and stalls.
"Their activities have affected our businesses and this has made it difficult for us to pay the monthly rent of GH¢50 per stall," she said.
Madam Ala said they are yet to get any solution to the challenges despite making complaints to the La Dadekotopn Municipal Assembly (LaDMA).
"Even though we have made several complaints to the Municipal Assembly, we are yet to hear anything favourably from them," she noted.
Appreciation
Madam Ala who expressed appreciation for the new market complex said, the purpose of the market complex would be defeated if their challenges are not addressed.
She impressed upon the MP to liaise with LaDMA to help resolve their concerns within the shortest possible time.
MP responds
Responding to their concerns, Ms Odoley Sowah, said she would liaise with the management of the La Dadekotopn Municipal Assembly to ensure that their concerns are earnestly addressed.
"I share in your sentiments and I will do my best to have them resolved by liaising with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of LaDMA," she said.
"I am confident that the MCE and his team will speed up processes to address your challenges," she noted.
Ms Odoley Sowah said she would also ensure that some rates and tolls including for bathing and using of washrooms in the market are revised to make it more accessible for all.
She indicated that when the needs of the traders are met, they will be in a better position to cater for their needs and those of their families.