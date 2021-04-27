Govt has not suspended recruitment into state security agencies

The Ministry of Finance has asked the public to disregard a "fake letter" that claims that the government has placed a hold on recruitment in the State Security Institutions.
PRESS RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
GOVERNMENT HAS NOT SUSPENDED RECRUITMENT INTO STATE SECURITY AGENCIES
1. The attention of the Ministry of Finance has been drawn to a letter circulating in the media space and purportedly signed by the Minister for Finance, which seeks to indicate that the President of the Republic has through the Ministry of Finance placed a hold on recruitment in the State Security Institutions.
2. The Ministry hereby informs stakeholders and the general public that, the said letter is fake and should be disregarded.
3. We wish to assure all stakeholders that the Ministry is focused on delivering on its mandate through the 2021 Budget and the Ghana CARES programme to ensure quick economic recovery and structural economic transformation.
4. We entreat all Ghanaians to disregard the letter in its entirety as it smacks of an attempt by unscrupulous persons to create mischief.
