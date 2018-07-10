Three security men in court over missing diapers

Three security men have been remanded into prison custody by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stealing items including diapers to the tune of GH¢152,695.95.
Philip Tettey one of the accused persons pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit crime and stealing when the charges were read to him, but the other two only known as Amidu and Mohammed’s pleas were not taken because they claim they can better understand Mamprusi language.Follow @Graphicgh
The court will seek an interpreter to that effect.
They will make their next appearance before the Court presided over by Madam Mariam Affoh on July 19.
Police Chief Inspector Rosina Tettey told the Court that Amidu, Mohammed and Tettey are security men of the Veroni Company, dealers in baby diapers and sanitary towels located at the North Industrial Area, Kaneshie in Accra.
She said on Monday, June 25, this year, the Human Resource Manager of the company reported to work at about 0730 hours and saw that the company’s locks and warehouse have been broken into.
He then detected that quantities of baby diapers, sanitary towels (pads) and one Hisense Television monitor had been stolen.
The prosecution said the three had also vacated their post, thus a complainant was lodged with the police.
The Prosecution said investigation revealed that the three had been spotted at the Roman Hill Commercial Area in Kumasi with some of the stolen items and they were subsequently arrested.
Chief Inspector Tettey said, 550 sanitary pads in addition to seven packs of baby diapers were retrieved from them.
They were handed over to the police in Accra and arraigned.