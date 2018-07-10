Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II registers for Ghana Card

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Monday registered and received his Ghana card
.
The Executive Director of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Prof. Ken Agyeman Attafuah, guided him the Asantehene for the registration.
Some sub-chiefs at Manhyia also took the opportunity to register for their cards following a similar exercise for members of the National House of Chiefs last Friday.
Graphic Online’s Kumasi correspondent, Daniel Kenu reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II urged officials of the NIA to educate Ghanaians on the rationale behind the use of passports and birth certificates as the only requirements for the issuance of the Ghana Card so they can buy into it.
He said it will help correct the impression that the current requirements were meant to exclude some people.
Adding, he asked the NIA to intensify education on the card and explain to Ghanaians the importance of the card and the need to register.
The Asantehene said until Monday, he himself was not well informed about the rationale behind the limited requirement adding that same should be done to everybody.
He said all the remote areas in the country should be visited by the NIA to ensure that every citizen was issued with the card.
The exercise was part of the National Identification Authority’s move to register special people in the society before focusing on the rest of the citizens.
