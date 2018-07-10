Court dismisses injunction suit against Kelni GVG implementation

The Accra High Court has dismissed an interlocutory application by two individuals which sought to prevent the Ministry of Communications from implementing the $89m telecommunications revenue monitoring contracts awarded to Kelni GVG.
The $89m contract will allow Kelni GVG to operate a common platform that includes the NCA and the GRA by connecting the entire switch of the physical network nodes of the telecommunication operators.Follow @Graphicgh
It is expected to improve revenue mobilisation from the telecommunication sector and also check simbox fraud.
Suit
The two individuals - Ms Sara Asafu-Adjaye and Mr Maximus Ametorgoh, argued in their suit that the deal will allow Kelni GVG have access to their private data which is a violation of their right to privacy.
They followed up with an application for interlocutory injunction seeking to halt the implementation of the deal until the determination of their suit.
Ruling
But in a ruling Tuesday, the court, presided over by Mr Justice Anthony Yeboah, held that the application had no merit and accordingly dismissed it.
According to him, the applicants had failed to prove a prima facie case that the deal will lead to breach of their privacy.
The presiding judge stated that the documents filed by the Ministry of Communications showed that there was a filter in place to prevent the Kelni GVG from accessing irrelevant data.
Such claim by the Ministry, he said, were not challenged by the telecommunication companies, which showed that the claim was unchallengeable.
The judge further held that it was clear from the documents filed by the applicants that they had no personal knowledge of the deal.
Also, the judge was of the view that there was no need for the injunction as the applicants could be adequately compensated in the event they won the substantive case.