fbpx

13 questioned, one remanded in Ahmed Suale murder investigation

BY: graphic.com.gh
Thirteen questioned, one remanded in Ahmed Suale murder investigations
Thirteen questioned, one remanded in Ahmed Suale murder investigations

The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that one person has been remanded as part of investigations into the murder of Tiger Eye PI member, Divela Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

The remanded individual who was not named by the Police is currently assisting the police with investigations.

According to the Director-General of the CID, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, 13 individuals including the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong and investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas have been questioned as part of investigations.

Related Articles

Listen to Ken Agyapong's BBC interview on Anas and Ahmed Suale murder

Ghana News Headlines

For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page

Anas' partner Ahmed Hussein-Suale shot dead

Police on Suale's death: We have interrogated Nyatakyi, Ken Agyapong

"We've done lots of investigations and through the eyewitness, we have been able to come a long way. Unfortunately, I'm unable to provide the details of what we have done so that we don't compromise the investigation," she said.

"We have gone far, in the course of this investigation, 13 suspects have been questioned, one is currently on remand assisting us with our investigation. "And these 13 people that we have questioned include Anas and honourable Kennedy Agyapong".

Hussein-Suale was shot and killed on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at Madina in Accra.