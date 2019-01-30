Listen to Ken Agyapong's BBC interview on Anas and Ahmed Suale murder

The firebrand Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong says he is not to be blamed for the murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-
Suale despite revealing his identity on national television .
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
"The motive behind... for circulating those pictures was to warn Ghanaians of that guy when they come to their premise because that is what they do," the legislator said.
Mr Agyapong also sympathised with the family of the slain journalist adding that Ahmed was exposed to a lot of danger because of the nature of his work.
Listen to the entire interview below;
Ghana News Headlines
For today's Ghana news, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news headlines.
For current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana