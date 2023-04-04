Thieves remove GWCL meters in Volta Region "Trend affecting operations"

Alberto Mario Noretti Apr - 04 - 2023 , 08:30

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has said the rampant stealing and destruction of water consumption meters in the Volta Region by some unscrupulous members of the public in recent times is adversely affecting its operations.

The Ho East District Manager of the company, Wisdom Semevor, said in an interview in Ho yesterday that the trend was common in Ho, Hohoe and Sogakope.

He said since January this year, GWCL had lost more than 20 meters to thieves, as against 80 last year.

Mr Semevor said the vandals stole the meters and sold them to scrap dealers, who believed copper could be extracted from the reading gauges.

However, he said there was no copper element in the meters.

Loss

Mr Semevor said GWCL had lost more than GH¢25,000 since last year as a result of the theft of meters in the region.

That, he said, had also caused serious interruptions in water supply to many customers of the company.

According to him, one person was arrested last month when he attempted to sell a stolen meter to a scrap dealer.

Mr Semevor said the matter was before the law court, and appealed to the public to help to expose criminals who were destroying the company’s meters.