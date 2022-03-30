No more 'football age' in Ghana - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed optimism that the digitisation of the Births and Deaths Registry will help prevent change of biodata of people in Ghana, particularly date of birth.
The President who was delivering a message on the State of the Nation on Wednesday morning, [March 30, 2022] in Parliament jovially said "there will be no more football age" [in Ghana].
- Read also:
- Ghana to start commercial vaccine production in 2024 - Akufo-Addo
- SONA must inspire hope for business community — GUTA
- LIVESTREAM: President Akufo-Addo delivers 2022 message on State of Nation
"Never again will it be that someone born in this country, will live a full life, died and be buried, without any record of his or her existence," he said.
He expressed the confidence that digitisation of the operations of the Births and deaths Registry will ensure that documents issued from the department are accorded the needed respect they deserve.
For him, "Every child born in this country (Ghana), will be registered and the date of birth registered, will remain your date of birth throughout your life."
"Mr Speaker, there will be no school age, no football age, no SSNIT (Social Security and National Insurance Trust) age, and no official age," President Akufo-Addo jovially remarked, amidst rapturous laughter from the chamber.
He explained that when someone is registered by the Births and Deaths Registry, that date registered will be the same on all national identification documents, adding that the National Identification Authority’s card, the Ghana Card, has now been integrated “to our everyday lives.”