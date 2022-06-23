Tetegu gets fertility centre

A former Deputy Minister of Transport, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, has called for legislation to regulate assisted reproductive technologies in the country.
She has also advised the public, especially those who patronise the services of fertility centres to do due diligence on the facilities and the medical practitioners in charge before patronising their services.
At the unveiling of a new building to house the Chosen Hospital and Fertility Centre at Tetegu in the Ga South Municipality, Mrs Mogtari, who is also a lawyer, said some of the facilities professed all kinds of unworkable solutions to practice what was not medically available at the risk of the lives of patients.
“We have medical doctors who profess to be fertility doctors and specialist gynaecologists. We have a whole number of fertility clinics springing up in and around the country, and certainly, not all of them receive the reviews that we anticipate. I hope that the Medical and Dental Council Ghana would regulate them,” she stated.
Started in 2018 as All Faith Medical Centre Fertility Clinic, the Chosen Hospital and Fertility Centre combines fertility treatment and other medical treatment.
Fertility clinics
Assisted reproductive technologies refer to fertility treatments and procedures that can help with difficulties or the inability to conceive children.
Fertility clinics are medical clinics that assist couples, and sometimes individuals, who want to become parents but for medical reasons have been unable to achieve this goal via the natural course.
The clinics apply a number of diagnosis tests and sometimes very advanced medical treatments to achieve conception and pregnancies.
Treatment may include ovulation induction, surgical interventions, artificial insemination such as intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilisation (IVF) or the use of an egg donor or a sperm donor.
In vitro fertilisation is the most well-known of the assisted reproductive technology procedures performed at a fertility clinic.
Due diligence
The Medical Director of the centre, Dr Gordon Attoh, said the hospital had done over 1,200 IVF cycles and delivered over 650 children through IVF, with most of them being multiple babies.
He mentioned some of the major causes of infertility in women to be blocked fallopian tubes resulting from infections, and low sperm count in the case of men.
Assurance
In a message read on her behalf, a Deputy Minister of Health and Member of Parliament for Weija Gbawe Constituency, Tina Mensah, pledged her readiness to offer any form of support that the centre needed from her.
A board member of the centre, Isaac Shirlington, advised men to also check the status of their fertility, adding that the fact that they could ejaculate did not mean they were “men enough”.
The programme was graced by the Chief of Dansoman, Nii Danso Ababio I, the Muslim community of Tetegu and some medical practitioners.