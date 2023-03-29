Teshie Global Evangelical Church launches business incubation program

Nii Martey M. Botchway Mar - 29 - 2023 , 07:16

The Global Evangelical Church (GEC), Victory Chapel, Teshie, has unveiled a new initiative aimed at helping young professionals in the church turn their ideas into successful business ventures.

The Victory Business Incubation Program (V-BIP), spearheaded by the Young Adults Ministry, will provide funding, coaching, and mentoring to support sustainable business ideas.

The program was launched by Mr Richard Nunekpeku, Managing Partner of Sustineri Attorneys Private Unlimited Company, who called on churches to promote values of integrity and honesty and empower their members to create sustainable businesses.

"For a business to either survive or fold up, there is a greater need for a certain culture to be developed beyond the provision of goods and services," he said.

"The growth of the Church would be sustained as these businesses grow," he said. "It is time for the Church to play a role in developing business support systems that encourages members to take up business ventures and grow overtime," he added.

Rev Maxwell Joshua A. Bonuedi, Parish Pastor of GEC, Teshie, said the church had developed the program to support its members' physical and financial wellbeing, and to address the challenges of youth unemployment within the church.

Mr Wellington Dzordzordzi, President of the Young Adults Ministry, expressed hope that the program would make a positive impact and urged beneficiaries to make the most of it.