Temporary closure of section of Legon-Okponglo road

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has closed a section of the Legon-Okponglo road following the caving in of that portion of the road.
The cave-in has affected traffic on the Okponglo stretch which connects the main Madina-Tetteh Quarshie road.
In a statement issued Tuesday afternoon, the Ministry of Roads and Highways explained that the situation was as a result of a burst pipe underneath the road, causing that section of the road to cave in.
"The Ministry wishes to inform the general public that Engineers from the Department of Urban Roads have assessed the situation this morning [Tuesday] and based on their assessment, that section of the road will be closed tonight, from 10 pm for works to begin on it," the statement said.
"The works will involve, first and foremost, the replacement of the pipe, to allow residents to have access to potable water. Afterwards, the existing materials in the ground will be removed and replaced. Finally, the ground will be compacted before scaling. The whole process will take about a week," it added.
"We entreat all road users to be cautious when approaching that section of the road and follow all road safety measures. The Ministry wishes to assure the general public that, all efforts are being put in place to improve the conditions of roads to ensure the safety and convenience of the road-user," the statement concluded
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page