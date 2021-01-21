Tema: More than 100 arrested for failing to wear nose mask

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested 105 persons for flouting government's directives on the wearing of nose masks as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19.
The arrest were carried out in a four-hour operation by the police on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 around Tema Community 1, to enforce the directives on the observation of the Covid-19 protocols.
The Acting Public Relations Officer of the Tema Regional Police Command, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu told journalists that the suspects were going about their usual businesses without regard for the directives.
Breakdown
She said of the total number of people arrested, nine were women while 96 were men all within the age brackets of 17 to 64 years.
"Out of the total number, 22 of them had no masks at all while 83 had the masks in their possession but woefully refused to wear them. Some of the suspects called friends and relatives to bring them masks while under police custody", she said.
Chief Inspector Dzakpasu said he suspects will be interrogated and screened by the Command after which further action would be taken.
She urged the public to adhere strictly to government's directives in order to curtail the spread of the virus.