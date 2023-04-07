TECNO Spark 10 Series Ghana Women Awards 23' slated for May 13

Kweku Zurek Apr - 07 - 2023 , 06:41

The 2023 Ghana Women Awards edition dubbed “Celebrating Womanhood” has TECNO SPARK 10 Series onboard as its title sponsor.

This award platform unveils, honours and celebrates Ghanaian women who are making a great impact in society across all industries and public service institutions; from politics, health, education, sports, law, and security to showbiz.

TECNO is truly honoured to support and honour outstanding Ghanaian women such as Her Ladyship Justice Georgina Mensah-Datsa, Honorable (Mrs) Gizella Tetteh Agbotui, Lawyer Mrs. Shiella Minkah Premo, Professor Irene Akua Agyepong, Professor Lydia Aziato, Dr Hawa Malechie, Dr Louisa Satekla, AC (Mrs) Phyllis Sekyi-Djan, to name a few, who continue to Glow as they are and impact society meaningfully.



Over the years, TECNO has consistently supported and invested in platforms that showcase the untapped potential of womanhood and the outstanding exhibits of empowered women.

According to Ms. Awurakua Anyaniwa Antwi, PR Manager for TECNO, the Ghana Women Awards (GWA) provides a platform for distinguished Ghanaian women who have made significant contributions in their fields of endeavour to encourage the next generation to thrive in their chosen fields of work, thus, positively impacting the lives of others; making a difference in society while inspiring other young and aspiring women.



The 2023 edition of the Ghana Women Awards (GWA) was launched on 18th February 2023 with the broadcast of 13-episode diaries ongoing on TV3, airing every Saturday at 4:30 pm with repeats on Sundays at 11 am.

Over the 13 weeks, the GWA diaries will profile the lives and achievements of 40 outstanding women selected across all spheres of Ghanaian society.

The award night to confer honours on outstanding Ghanaian women who have contributed to and impacted the growth of society has been slated for May 13, 2023.