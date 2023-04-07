New Juaben South Assembly supports Ramadan observation in Koforidua

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Apr - 07 - 2023 , 06:45

The New Juaben South Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region has presented assorted food items worth GH¢57,000 to the Koforidua muslim community.

The gesture was to support the muslims to go through the Ramadan fasting successfully.

Presenting the items at the premises of the assembly at Koforidua on Thursday (April 6, 2023), the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area, Isaac Appaw-Gyasi said it was the assembly's support to the muslims to enable them continue the Ramadan fasting.

Receiving the items on behalf of the muslims, Alhaji Abubakar Alhassan expressed appreciation to the assembly for the gesture.