Tanzania opens new consulate in Ghana

Kweku Zurek Aug - 23 - 2023 , 20:12

The United Republic of Tanzania has announced the opening of its new consulate in Ghana, having received the Exequatur of the President of the Republic of Ghana through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of the Republic of Ghana.

The new consulate will be located in Accra, the capital of Ghana.

The opening of the new consulate is expected to further boost the long history of trade, investment, and Pan-African cooperation between the two countries.

Ghana and Tanzania enjoy a cordial relationship dating back to the independence era when the founding leaders of both countries were pioneers in the pursuit of African solidarity. The two countries have maintained this relationship through diplomatic engagements, cultural exchanges and educational programmes.

The consulate will be headed by His Excellency Dr. Ken Kwaku, who has been appointed as the Honorary Consul-General of Tanzania to Ghana.

Dr. Kwaku is a successful international civil servant with a long history of ties to both Tanzania and Ghana.

Opening the consulate, Dr. Ken Kwaku said, “it has been long overdue for Tanzania to have a strong diplomatic presence in Ghana. I was honoured to play a key role in opening the Ghana Consulate in Tanzania and today this consulate will be the continuation of that effort all in the name of Pan-African cooperation”.

About the Honorary Consul

H.E Dr. Ken Kwaku has a PhD in Political Economy from the University of Toronto, Canada.

He has built a long career in international civil service as a trade advisor, investment promoter, researcher, economic advisor and consultant.

For more than three decades, he worked at the World Bank helping countries navigate complex relations and structures of international trade and investment.

Upon retirement, Dr. Kwaku served as economic advisor to the late former President of Tanzania, Benjamin Mkapa.