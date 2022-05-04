Supreme Court throws out injunction application against E-levy

The Supreme Court has dismissed an interlocutory injunction filed by three minority MPs seeking to halt the implementation of the electronic transfer levy (E-Levy).
In a unanimous decision today, a seven -member panel of the apex court held that irreparable damage will be caused to the public if the implementation of the E-Levy is put on hold and the substantive case challenging its constitutionality fails.
According to the court, in the event the substantive suit succeeds, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA ) had the means to refund the E-Levy already paid back to the public.
However, it said if the E-Levy is put on hold and the substantive case fails, it would cause irreparable damage to the government as it cannot collect the money already lost.
“Greater hardships will be caused to the state in meeting its developmental obligation to the people, the court held.
However, the court ordered the GRA to keep records of the levy collected so far so that in the event the substantive case succeeds , it could refund the money back to the public.
More to follow…
Writer’s email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.