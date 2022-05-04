Chief Imam commended for championing religious tolerance

The Managing Director of Imperial General Assurance, Robert Wugah, has commended the National Chief Imam, Dr Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, for serving as a symbol of religious tolerance resulting in the continuous peace and unity of the country.
Mr Wugah said the Chief Imam’s love and support for people from different religious backgrounds and all walks of life was worthy of emulation.
He gave the commendation during a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam at his residence in Accra.
The MD of Imperial General Assurance also used the opportunity to extend financial support, bags of rice, gallons of cooking oil and other foodstuff on behalf of the board, management and staff of the company to the Office of the Chief Imam.
Cautious celebration
The Board Chairman of Imperial General Assurance, Ivan Avereriyeh, used the occasion to congratulate the Chief Imam for celebrating his 103th birthday and asked for his prayers for the company.
He appealed to Muslim youth to be cautious in their celebrations during the Eid-il-Fitr festival to mark the end of Ramadan, noting that caution was required to avoid motorcycle accidents.
For his part, Sheikh Sharubutu thanked Imperial for the gesture and underscored the importance of giving, particularly during Ramadan, to invoke the blessings of Allah.
He called on Ghanaians to protect the peace of the country by living in peace and harmony with one another.
Other members of the Imperial delegation included Hajia Hamida Nuhu, Board Secretary; Kofi Kyereh-Darkwah, a Consultant; Josephine Asumbire, Chief Operations Officer and Eric Paakow Selby, Head of Corporate Affairs among others.
Imperial General Assurance is a fully re-capitalised non-life company in line with the new minimum capital requirement by the National Insurance Commission of Ghana.
It is a wholly owned Ghanaian insurance company and prides itself in handling all kinds of general insurance business with the attainment of the new minimum capital requirement by the NIC.