Superintendent Effia Tenge resigns from Ghana Police Service

Emelia Ennin Abbey Apr - 01 - 2023 , 21:03

For 18 years that she worked with the Ghana Police Service and rose through the ranks from Inspector to Superintendent, Mrs Effia Tenge handled public relations for the service at various levels.

On April 1, 2023, Superintendent Effia Tenge ended her career with the Ghana Police Service and has moved on to pursue other personal goals, Graphic Online has been informed.

She was in charge of Public Affairs at the Volta Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service before her exit.

Mrs Tenge was recruited into the Ghana Police Service in 2005 at the rank of Inspector as a public relations officer.

She was stationed at the Media Monitoring Centre of the Police Public Affairs Directorate at the national headquarters.



In 2014 she moved to the Accra Regional Police Command in charge of Public Affairs.

From there she was transferred to the Volta Regional Police Command in same capacity at the Public Affairs office.

Mrs Effia Tenge was instrumental in implementing initiatives that advanced policing in Ghana, including the introduction of the Police Regional News Magazine - “Police Diary” - which published events on law enforcement.

This helped to promote police professionalism, respect for human rights, transparency in police operations and accountability to the public.

When asked about her motivation for the initiative, Mrs Tenge said “the police’s ability to effectively combat crimes in a growing environment of sophisticated and complex crimes, largely depends on strong public support through reliable, credible, and timely crime reporting.”

In 2019, amid the widespread panic and kidnap scare among the expatriate community in Ghana, Mrs Tenge devised and implemented initiatives to reduce growing tension and restore public confidence in Ghana’s security.

The initiatives included the activation of expats dialogue sessions which reached and shared with Embassies and High Commissions in Ghana timely security information on the safety of foreign nationals and emerging crimes.

She also produced and rolled out a comprehensive sensitisation programme through staged drama by police officers in selected girls’ senior high schools and basic schools in Accra to educate students on the prevention of kidnapping.

She also facilitated partnerships with the King James Foundation and the Ghana Medical Missions (USA) to offer health screening to police officers and donate medical supplies to the police hospital, while female police officers benefited from empowerment on health issues such as cervical cancer, depression, breast cancer and reproductive and maternal health.

A collaboration with the Police Hospital and Ghana Blood Bank helped the hospital to stockpile its blood bank while seminars on stress management, mental health, suicide prevention and lifestyle diseases were periodically held for police officers to ensure officers' vitality.

In 2020, Mrs Tenge organised a training session in collaboration with the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, to provide public health safety tips to police officers as they embarked on operational duties to enforce restrictions during a lockdown following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mrs Tenge initiated the ‘City Police’ to identify and celebrate hardworking personnel to motivate them and encourage others to give of their best in discharging their duties.

In the Volta Region, she rolled out a campaign in collaboration with Ghana Education Service and the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit, to build and empower 5,900 students in junior and senior high schools to recognise early sexual advances and speak out.