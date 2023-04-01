Okuapehene makes historic visit to Aburi

Maclean Kwofi Apr - 01 - 2023 , 15:52

Ceremonial streets of the Aburi town in the Eastern Region became the centre of attraction last Thursday when the Paramount Chief of the Akuapem Traditional Area, Osaedeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, made a historic visit to the Adonten Division of the traditional area.

The visit was the first of its kind, and charts a new path in history from the previous regime where a new Okuapehene welcomed the divisional chiefs in his palace at Akropong.

History has it that although Aburi is a division of Akuapem Paramountcy, the two towns, Aburi and Akropong, have usually been in dispute, making the visit of the Okuapehene to Aburi, the Adonten gate, a novel occurrence.

The streets, where the paramount chief passed were awash with cultural performances accompanied by singing, drumming, dancing and the firing of muskets in a beautiful ceremony to welcome the Okuapehene to the division.

The visit saw guests clad in their kente, smock and other African wear taking their seats at the Aburihene Palace Square by 9 a.m. for the historic arrival of their traditional leader.

The young ruler, accompanied by sub-chiefs and queen mothers from Akropong, made a momentous walk on foot through the key ceremonial streets, amid cheers from indigenes, to the durbar grounds for the event to start at exactly 1 p.m.

The visit to the Adonten Division marked the climax of the Okuapehene’s tour of the traditional area — Nifa, Benkum, Gyase and Adonten divisions — since ascending the Okuapeman Stool in May 2020.

There was also a heavy presence of government officials, including the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong; Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, and Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akuapem South Constituency, Osei Bonsu Amoah; the Chief Executive of the Akuapem South Municipal Assembly, Frank Aidoo; and the Chief Executive of the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly, Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng.

New path

The Aburihene, in his welcome address, noted that the visit was the first of its kind as it charted a new path in history from the previous regime where a new Okuapehene welcomed the divisional chiefs in his palace at Akropong.

He said the Adonten Division mainly consisted of five organs, namely Brekuso, Atweasin, Ahwerase, Krobo and Ankobea, with the Aduana clan as the head and rulers of the division and occupants of the great Osae Stool.

He said the division also comprised over 200 towns and villages, with eight Asafo groups — Ampoti at Nsakye, Kyirem at Konkonuru, Dumpong and Chinto, Patu at Kitase, Asafo at Aboadaka, Apantem and Adamorobe.

“The area also has two municipal authorities which are made up of Akuapem South and Nsawam Adoagyiri municipalities, as well as two constituencies — the Akuapem South and Nsawam Adoagyiri,” he said.

Familiarity tour

Okuapehene expressed appreciation for the warm welcome during his entry into the Adonten Division, affirming the vibrancy of the traditional area.

He said the tour was to familiarise with the indigenes and also to promote the culture of the Akuapems which was hinged on respect for one-another, sustainable development, education and health.

“We need to be truthful, respectful and promote development in the traditional area,” he said.

He observed that the traditional area was endowed with some important national monuments and historical tourist sites which contributed to the local economy.

He challenged chiefs and queen mothers in the traditional area to help protect tourist sites and national monuments scattered within the area in order to maximise gains from them.

Let’s unite

The Eastern Regional Minister called for continuous unity within the traditional area to propel development.

He said the government was taking deliberate steps, including prioritising fiscal discipline, to drive the country’s economy out of the current economic challenges.

He said the government had a track record of navigating its way around the challenges, and thus called on the citizens to have faith for a quicker return to stability.

“We should be able to unite and support the President and his government to drive the economy out of its current challenges,” the minister added.