Suhum: Nine passengers dead in fatal crash

The Ghana Police Service has closed the road near Suhum on the Accra-Kumasi Highway (N6), after a fatal accident at Asuboi involving a Universe commercial bus and a stationary 40-footer-container loaded with wood.
The accident claimed the lives of nine passengers.
Public Notice!— Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) March 13, 2022
There is a fatal accident at Asuboi, near Suhum on the Accra-Kumasi Highway (N6), involving a Universe commercial bus and a stationary 40-footer-container loaded with wood in which 9 passengers have died and leading to the closure of the road. pic.twitter.com/ubU0ukbFZw
The Police in a public notice said the Suhum District MTTD Accident Prevention Squad (APS) had cordoned off the scene and was assisting motorists.
Emergency crew, including Road Safety Management Service Limited, are on-site assisting to remove the vehicle from the road to pave way for traffic flow.
"Meanwhile, all motorists approaching are advised to be cautious. Further update will be communicated in due course," the notice said.