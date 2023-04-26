SRC, Makola law school launch 63rd law week celebration

Vincent Amenuveve Apr - 26 - 2023 , 15:59

The Students Representative Council(SRC) of the Ghana School of Law(GSL), Makola has launched activities to mark its 63rd SRC Law week celebration.

The celebration is on the theme “the future of law practice in Ghana; innovation and technology, key to global demand for efficient and robust legal advice in a contemporary world”.



The law week celebration was launched at both the Accra Main Campus and the Kumasi campus in the Ashanti Region with clean-up exercises held concurrently at the Makola market and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology(KNUST) Campus respectively .



Additionally, students of the KNUST campus generously donated their blood to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Blood Bank in Kumasi.

Theme

Speaking on the theme for the celebration in an interview with Graphic Online on Saturday, April 22, 2023, the President of the SRC, Odupong Agyapong Atta-Agyapong said new technological advancements and innovation had given rise to the need for the legal profession in Ghana to prioritise programmes and tools that would align them to the changes.



He therefore entreated the law students to equip themselves with the right tools in readiness for the inevitable changes. “During this celebration, we will be availing ourselves to some of these innovations and leverage on them to meet the demands of the globalised world” Mr Atta-Agyapong indicated.



In essence, the theme of the week’s celebration, he noted, highlights “the importance of innovation and technology in shaping the future of the legal profession in Ghana and meeting the evolving needs of clients in a rapidly changing world”.

Clean Up Exercise

The students of Ghana School of law Accra Main Campus took to the Makola in the early morning of Saturday to participate engage in clean up exercise.



Mr Atta-Agyapong emphasised the importance of the clean-up exercise saying “to notice a problem is the first step to getting involved. Identifying local needs around waste presents ample opportunities to partner with local organisations”.



He further explained that as law students, “we believe in order. Cleanliness is central to order. This is the reason why we have collaborated with Zoomlion and Accra Metropolitan Assembly(AMA) to undertake this clean-up exercise here at downtown".

Other activities

On Thursday April 27,2023 the SRC will be holding its first ever Diplomatic and Foreign Affairs Forum, where the students body will host and interact with some Diplomats and personalities.



They are the United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer, the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Charles Abani, the Suriname Ambassador to Ghana, Fidelia Grand Galon, and the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu.



“During the programme we will be setting the platform for students to engage members of the diplomatic community and expose them to international opportunities” Mr Atta-Agyapong explained.



A key component of the programme he noted would be the launch of the Ghana School of Law SRC Volunteering Initiative. The initiative is to serve as the volunteering arm of the SRC to partner with various international and local governmental institutions to undertake volunteering works.



This would help provide opportunities for professional law students to use their education and skills to make positive impact in their respective communities they serve.



Other activities lined up include Inter campus Moot Court competition, finals of inter campus Sports competition(football, sack racing and tennis) and a Beach party.