Speaker of Parliament enskinned devt chief

Emmanuel Modey Jul - 05 - 2023 , 11:08

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin, has been enskinned as the Tinmaale Naa (Development Chief) at an elaborate ceremony at Takpo in the Nadowli-Kaleo District in the Upper West Region.

The ceremony, which was held last weekend, was in appreciation of his contribution to good governance, respect for human rights which the people of the region are looking for and his quick response to various requests put in by the chiefs and people of the area.

He takes on the skin name Sunniyong Maalu Sungmaali Naa Bagbin I.

Ceremony

It was a colourful, well-attended ceremony, with a display of tradition and culture.

Among the distinguished guests were traditional authorities, the clergy, politicians, tourists and students.

Performing the rites, the Paramount Chief of the Takpo Traditional Area, Naa Widaana Nanga II, commended Naa Sungmaali Bagbin I for keeping faith with the people, especially the youth, to enable them to contribute effectively towards national building.

He stressed the need for the youth to use the opportunity to exchange ideas and learn from one another since there were many things to be learnt from people of different ages and ethnic backgrounds.

Naa Sungmaali Bagbin I expressed his gratitude to the chiefs and people for the honour bestowed on him.

He encouraged them to remain united as no development could take place when there was no unity and accepted procedure for orderly existence.