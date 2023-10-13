Speaker, MPs mourn with Kufuor

Daniel Kenu Oct - 13 - 2023 , 06:54

The funeral of former First Lady Theresa Kufuor should focus on celebrating her life for Ghanaians to know her value to the nation.

That will be a befitting memorial for the late Mrs Kufuor who did a lot for Ghana but because of her quiet nature and character her deeds were not celebrated publicly.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, shared his opinion when he led a team of Members of Parliament (MPs) and parliamentary staff to commiserate with former President John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence at Peduase in the Eastern Region.

He said while it was natural for Ghanaians to be saddened by her death, it was inevitable and not shocking, given that she had been very ill for a long time.

"To some of us, her death was not shocking because we had information long ago of her illness," the Speaker said.

Funeral rites

Mrs Kufuor died at age 87 on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Last Wednesday, the family organised the one week observance of her passing with a Requiem Mass and family gathering at Kufuors’ Peduase residence.

A burial service has been scheduled to take place at the forecourt of the State House on November 16, 2023, and the body will be subsequently conveyed to Kumasi for the burial and final funeral rites on November 18.

Assurance

Mr Bagbin assured President Kufuor of his support as well as that of Parliament as he mourned his late wife.

"I assure you of my support through this period for a successful funeral to the glory of God and humanity.

"Be assured that Parliament is with you on this matter.

Parliament will be part of the activities of the funeral throughout.

"You are not alone.

Her transition will be glorious," the Speaker told Mr Kufuor.

Memories

Mr Kufuor recalled some of the memorable periods in his 62 years of marriage to the late wife.

He said she was a devoted Catholic who did a lot behind the scenes.

"She built three schools, including one in Kumasi, and when I told her she needed to let the public know her good deeds to society, she refused.

"That's the kind of personality she was," he said.

Former President Kufuor expressed appreciation for the sympathy from the Speaker and his delegation, intimating: "I'm happy I have got people like you to share in my pain."