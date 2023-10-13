GOIL wins big at three awards - CEO, company recognised

Daily Graphic Oct - 13 - 2023 , 06:37

GOIL PLC has won the 2022 CIMG Petroleum Company of the Year and honoured with the retention of the CIMG Hall of Fame for the fourth successive year.

GOIL has also been decorated with the ‘Iconic Ghana Oil Marketing Company of the Decade’ award at the Made in Ghana Awards, both held in Accra.

The CIMG awards, particularly, recognised GOIL for marketing excellence, business leadership and overall growth, and commended the company for constantly providing quality products and catering for the growing demands of the energy sector in an ethical, safe and environmentally friendly manner.

At the Made in Ghana Awards, GOIL was acknowledged as being an outstanding Ghanaian owned oil marketing company, contributing immensely to the country through its vast business expansion facilitating economic growth.

In a related development, the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director, Kwame Osei Prempeh, was recognised as ‘CEO of the Year’ (Energy) at the Ghana CEO Awards at an impressive ceremony attended by the Vice-President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia.

Mr Osei Prempeh’s leadership efforts were recognised in the energy sector for relentlessly working hard in bringing great ideas into fruition and championing the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the country.