South Korea-trained doctors come together

Medical doctors who have undergone training in South Korea have come together to form an Alumni to network and use their expertise to improve healthcare delivery.
The group, known as the Korean Foundation for International Healthcare (KOFIH) Alumni, Ghana Chapter, is made up of 53 fellows who have undergone free medical training in South Korea.
The initiative is aimed at creating a network of beneficiaries of the scholarships offered by the Korean government to leverage on their collective and individual abilities to help improve on healthcare delivery in the country.
The KHOFI Alumni Ghana Chapter was launched by the new Country Director for the foundation, Dr Jin Ho Kang.
Ghana was added to the 12 Alumni Chapters established in the year 2006 together with Cambodia, Uganda, Tanzania, Vietnam among others.
Benefits
The Director of Health Administration and Support Services at the Ghana Health Service, Dr Ebo Hammond said the alumni among other benefits would help to maintain the good relationship between the two countries for mutual benefits.
He said the group would serve as a pool of trainers of trainees for other aspiring medical professionals who would not have the opportunity to study in Korea under the scholarship programme.
Dr Hammond said that would help increase the country’s medical resource exponentially.
The Director General for KOFIH, Mr Hyunkyong Kim, said the launch of the alumni chapter was a historical achievement and believed it would improve the health system in Ghana.
The Head of Training at the Ministry Of Health, Dr Lawrence Lawson, applauded the launch of the chapter in the country and entreated fellows to use the opportunity to enhance their skills, contribute to healthcare delivery and training in the country.
“With this connection, we therefore strongly support the foundation for making it possible to establish a network to promote friendship in order to exchange knowledge and contributions to initiate health international projects in your communities,” he said.
Leaders
The members of the chapter elected Dr Ralph Armah and Dr Charles Gaetan Adangabey as its president and vice-president respectively to serve a two-year tenure of office.