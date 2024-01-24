Six persons including 3 soldiers found guilty of high treason

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson & Justice Agbenorsi Jan - 24 - 2024 , 15:52

Six persons including three soldiers have been found guilty of high treason by the Accra High Court for plotting to overthrow the government.

Donya Kafui, aka Ezor (a blacksmith) and Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu (a fleet manager), were found guilty of conspiracy to commit treason and treason, while Johannes Zikpi (a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces) was found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason.

The three soldiers - Warrant Officer II Esther Saan Dekuwine , Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon , were found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason.

However, two senior security officers and another soldier were not found guilty and were subsequently acquitted by by the three -member panel of the court.

They were - Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr Benjamin Agordzo were not found guilty of abetment to commit High Treason , while Corporal Seidu Abubakar was also found not guilty of conspiracy to commit High Treason and Treason.

