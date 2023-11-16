See PHOTOS of dignitaries who have commiserated with Kufuor 

Zadok Kwame Gyesi

Since the demise of the former First Lady, Madam Theresah Kufuor, a number of dignitaries both home and abroad have commiserated with the widower, former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

The former First Lady of passed on at age 87.

Theresa Kufuor was the wife of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, the second President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

She was a retired nurse and midwife. 

A state burial is currently underway for Mrs. Kufuor in Accra.

Below is the list of some of the dignitaries 

