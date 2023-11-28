See the new MTN tariffs effected November 28, 2023

Kweku Zurek Nov - 28 - 2023 , 06:32

Telecommunications giant MTN Ghana has officially released its updated tariffs, effective today, November 28, 2023.

In an advertisement featured in the November 28, 2023 edition of the Daily Graphic newspaper, MTN clarified that the tariff adjustments were prompted by regulatory requirements, contrary to earlier indications of increased operational costs.

The price hikes affect calls, SMS, data and other offerings of the company.

Under the revised tariffs, a 4.3-gigabyte Turbonet fixed bundle is now priced at GHS43. Meanwhile, the 91-gigabyte bundle has been adjusted to GH₵253, and the 350-gigabyte bundle is now available for GH₵516.

MTN's Broadband Special Bundles have also undergone upward revisions. A fee of GH₵150 will now provide access to a 39-gigabyte bundle, while GH₵300 will grant users a 195-gigabyte bundle.

The tariff adjustments reflect MTN's commitment to compliance with regulatory requirements after it was declared a Dominant/Significant Market Power (SMP) in the Voice, Data and SMS markets by the National Communications Authority (NCA) in June 2020.

MTN Ghana is the only profitable telecom company in the country, having posted a profit after tax of GH¢2.8 billion in its 2023 Q3 report on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE). This represents a 32.0 per cent increase over the same period last year.

The company, which has the largest subscriber base among telecommunications companies in the country, said the impact of the National Communications Authority's (NCA) directive on SIM disconnections continued to impact its subscriber base, resulting in a 9.3 per cent YoY decrease to 25.8 million.

See the entire list of reviewed tariffs below;