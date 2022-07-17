See how Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta responded to resignation calls

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has responded to calls for his resignation after the government sought economic support from International Monetary Fund (IMF).
According to him, calls for his resignation were akin to asking a father to resign from his children because he has changed his mind.
He said circumstances such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war demanded a change from his original position not to seek IMF support.
"That is not a very good question you know, It's almost like telling a father to resign from his children because he's changed his mind," Mr Ofori-Atta told JoyNews during the National Delegates Conference of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).
"You know there are times that decisions have to be made for the survival of the country and therefore if circumstances such as COVID or Ukraine war occur which are not typical it does change the environment".
It will be recalled that in February this year, Mr Ofori-Atta said the government had no intention to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout but will resort to available means within the country to generate revenue.
This u-turn by the government has resulted in critics calling for his resignation over his pronouncements on IMF support.
Calls for his resignation have been led by members of the opposition National Democratic Congress including the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and former President John Dramani Mahama.
