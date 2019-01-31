Security beefed up at La-Bawaleshie Presbyterian Basic '1' School

Security has been beefed up at the La-Bawaleshie Presbyterian Basic '1' School where a Member of Parliament Sam Nartey George was allegedly assaulted while monitoring the ongoing Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election Thursday morning.
Mr George, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, was allegedly assaulted by some unidentified persons when he visited the polling station to cast his ballot.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
When the Graphic Online team visited the polling station at 2pm today, January 31, 2019, the entrance to the school had been barricaded and some uniformed police officers who were at the entrance searched the Graphic vehicle.
Upon entry, the compound of the school had also been barricaded and a few persons were seen in queues voting.
Graphic Online counted over 30 police officers at vantage points on the compound.
Ghana News Headlines
For today's Ghana news, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news headlines.