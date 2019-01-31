No death recorded in Bawaleshie shooting incident – Police

The Police say no death has been recorded in Thursday's shooting incident that occurred at Bawaleshie in the course of the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election in the Greater Accra Region.
According to the police, six people were injured in the course of the incident and that "As of now, there is no record of death resulting from the shooting incident."
The police in a statement said "calm has been restored to the area and the six injured persons are responding to treatment at the Legon and 37 Military hospitals."
The statement said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has directed the Director-General in charge of Criminal Investigations Department to speed up investigation into the incident.
"The general public, especially voters and resident of the constituency are encouraged to remain calm and go about their duties freely without fear as more police officers have been deployed to ensure law and order," the statement said.
At least five people sustained gunshot wounds when some unknown gunmen invaded the Bawleshie residence of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, Mr Kwasi Delali Berempong in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election on Thursday morning.
Some of the victims are said to have sustained injuries at the neck, arm and back.
Following the incident, the NDC withdrew its candidate contesting the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election, saying it cannot participate in an election bridled with bloodshed.