Former MASLOC boss accused of causing Gh₵129 million financial loss to the state

The Attorney General (AG) has dragged former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), Sedina Tamakloe Attionu, to the Accra High Court for allegedly causing financial loss of more than Gh₵129 million to the state.
Attionu was the CEO of MASLOC between November 2013 and January 2017.
Also facing the law is a former Operations Manager of MASLOC, Daniel Axim
The two have been charged with 80 counts of stealing, wilfully causing financial loss to the state, money laundering, conspiracy, contravention of the public procurement act, among other charges.
The accused are expected to make an appearance before the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court on February 4, 2019 to answer to the charges.
It is the case of the AG that between November 2013 and January 2017, Attionu Tamakloe and Axim embezzled various sums that were repayment of loans that people took from MASLOC.
According to the AG, the two on many occasions, withdrew funds from MASLOC that were more than those approved by the board of MASLOC.
Also, the AG accused Attionu of contravening procurement laws in the purchase of certain vehicles for MASLOC