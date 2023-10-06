School of Law SRC launches initiative

Vincent Amenuveve Oct - 06 - 2023 , 06:45

The Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana School of Law (GSL), Makola, has launched a new volunteering initiative to help law students get involved in community services, social justice and advocacy.

Dubbed the “GSL Volunteers” (GSLV), it will further provide opportunities for all law students to use their education and skills to make a positive impact in the communities they serve.

It was launched by the outgoing President of the SRC, Odupong Agyapong Atta-Agyapong, at the Accra Main campus of the GSL.

Significance

Briefing the Daily Graphic on the initiative, Mr Atta-Agyapong, said the GSLV would expand students’ practical experiences and leadership skills while building stronger relationships between law students and their communities.

“Volunteering is the act of selflessly serving others without expecting anything in return.

It includes providing free legal aid, impartation services, mentoring, participating in environmental conservation projects and fund-raising campaigns,” he said.

Mr Atta-Agyapong also said that the GSLV was an avenue for law students to network and learn to work in teams.

“GSLV members will unlock local and international opportunities in academic progression and career advancement.

As a member, your meaningful contribution will be recognised through the record of your volunteer hours.

“By this, it means that you will be issued a certificate for the services you have provided to the communities you serve,” he added.

The out-going president further said that as part of efforts to deepen collaboration in the area of community volunteering, the National Youth Authority (NYA) would rely on GSLV members to spearhead advocacy on policy reforms in critical areas of the society, including juvenile justice, child marriages and girl-child reproductive health.

Appreciation

The SRC President-elect, Gertrude Donkor, described the initiative as significant.

“We appreciate the efforts of the SRC leadership in fostering a sense of volunteerism among our students.

“To me, volunteering is not just an act of kindness, it is a transformative experience that allows us to grow, learn and make a positive impact on lives,” she said.

Ms Donkor added that “as students of law, we have a responsibility to contribute to our community in any way we can; I believe that the GSLV is an opportunity for us to step up and make a positive impact on our societies”.

GSLV membership

The Programme Coordinator, Prince Nketia, who is also a founder member of the initiative, pledged to foster closer collaboration with individuals and local organisations to ensure the success of the initiative.

Mr Nketia announced that membership of the GSLV was opened to all law students, including those currently in school and those undertaking their pupillage.

He urged students who sought to apply for graduate studies to take advantage of the opportunity to be distinguished from their peers.