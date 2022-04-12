SAFOAD supports vulnerable groups

An Islamic friendly charity organisation, the Society for the Assistance for Orphans and Disabled (SAFOAD), has donated large quantities of rice, sugar, milk and beverages to orphans, widows and the challenged in some Muslim communities in the Greater Accra Region.
The organisation also presented copies of the Holy Quran and money to the beneficiaries.
The donation is an annual event by the SAFOAD during the holy month of Ramadan.
Pray for nation
The Director of SAFOAD, Sheikh Alhaji Abubakar Yakubu Batalima, said “Ramadan is a period for prayer, forgiveness and getting closer to Allah”.
He said it was important for Muslims and the general public to pray for the country during Ramadan and also seek Allah’s blessings, favour and guidance.
“We must seize the opportunity presented by Ramadan and pray for the entire nation,” Sheikh Batalima said.
He further urged Muslims to use the period of Ramadan to rekindle their faith by promoting peace, love, selflessness and helping those in need.