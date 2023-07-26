Rotaract Ghana elevates to District Status; Dennis James Kojo Amakye installed as First District Rotaract Representative

Kweku Zurek Jul - 26 - 2023 , 16:47

Rotaract Ghana witnessed a momentous occasion last Saturday as Mr. Dennis James Kojo Amakye was officially installed as the first District Rotaract Representative for Rotary International District 9104.

The investiture ceremony took place during a dinner event held at The Fitzgerald in East Cantonments, Accra, and was attended by Rotarians and Rotaractors from across the country, along with notable dignitaries including the District Governor of Rotary District 9104, David Osei Amankwah, and District Rotaract Chair Kwame Baah Acheamfour.

Installation of District 9104 Rotaract Representative, Dennis James Kojo Amakye by District Governor David Osei Amankwah

Rotaract, a member of Rotary International, is a globally recognized organization committed to creating positive change worldwide. Since its establishment in March 1968, Rotaract has played a vital role in various fields, aligning with Rotary International's areas of focus, which include Maternal and Child Health, Disease Prevention and Treatment, Water and Sanitation, Community and Economic Development, Basic Education and Literacy, Peacebuilding and Conflict Prevention, and Supporting the Environment.

The District Governor, David Osei Amankwah, expressed his pride in the legacy they are leaving behind and emphasized the importance of their theme for this year, which centres around creating hope in the world. He also highlighted the District Tree Planting project, urging all Rotaractors to actively participate.

Mr. Amakye, in his acceptance speech after being inaugurated as the first District Rotaract Representative for District 9104, pledged to be a strong support system for all clubs, assisting them every step of the way.

He emphasized the need for proper structures to be established within the new District and urged a united effort to achieve this goal. Additionally, he stressed the importance of the Rotaract 3000 vision, aimed at growing membership from 800 Rotaractors to 3000 by the end of the Rotary year. Mr. Amakye encouraged all Rotaractors to share the Rotary story with the world and play their role in extending and improving Rotaract membership.

During the ceremony, Mr. Amakye commended several successful projects executed by various clubs. Projects such as the Hewale Project by the Rotaract Club of Tema Meridian, which provided healthcare for the people of the Tema community, and the ICT project by the Rotaract Clubs of Adentan and Accra Ring Road Central, which granted deprived students access to computers, were applauded for their impactful contributions. The Rotaract Club of Accra East also led a mental health awareness digital campaign, aligning with the RI President's theme for the year. Other notable projects included health initiatives in Keta and awareness campaigns for HIV and Polio eradication.

Looking ahead to the Rotary year, Mr. Amakye announced that the District would execute a nationwide blood donation project alongside the tree planting initiative, both of which aim to embody this year's theme of creating hope.

Mr. Amakye concluded by promising to embody hope in every action taken by himself and his board, every decision made, and every life touched during his tenure. "It Starts With Us," he emphasized, urging all Rotaractors to join in creating a brighter future for their communities and beyond.