Robber targets women at Wa

A 27-year-old robber who attempted to escape from lawful custody on two occasions after a series of robberies has been sentenced to 40 years imprisonment with hard labour by a Wa Circuit Court
Jalilu Anane was slapped with a 20-year jail term for robbery and two years for escape from lawful custody. The sentences will run concurrently.
He had pleaded not guilty to robbery before the circuit court and was remanded in police custody pending trial.
He, however, attempted to escape while he was being sent to the Wa Police Station to be remanded in custody.
Anane again attempted to bolt from lawful custody while he was being escorted by the police to begin a 20-year sentence at the Wa Central Prisons after the court had sentenced him.
Prosecuting, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Francis Asare-Cobbina, told the court that upon a tip-off, the police mounted surveillance and caught Anane in the act at about 8:40 p.m on August 18, this year.
He said just before entering the police station, Anane pretended to be vomiting and in the process made his escape. He was, however, chased and re-arrested.
ASP Asare-Cobbina said when Anane was re-arrested after his second attempt to escape, two other female victims identified him as their attacker on July 14 and 17
He was sentenced to 10 years on each count for the fresh charges brought against him and fined an additional sum of GHC 600 for attempting to escape from custody or in default serve an additional two-year term in prison.