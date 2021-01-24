Rawlings funeral begins today with Requiem Mass

The funeral of His Excellency Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings will commence today (Sunday, January 24, 2021) with a Catholic Requiem Mass at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.
The Mass offered for the repose of the soul of a deceased person will be between 2 pm and 4 pm today. It is the first event on a four-day funeral schedule.
The mass will be followed by a vigil at the Air Force Officers Mess near the El-Wak Stadium at 6 pm.
The former President will be laid-in-state at the Accra International Conference Centre for two days from Monday, January 25, 2021, to Tuesday, January 26, 2021.
His family will receive the body (Private) at 5 am on Monday before groups including Heads of Security Agencies, politicians, traditional/religious leaders as well as the general public will file past between 8 am to 6 pm.
On Tuesday, President Akufo-Addo, the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former heads of state and heads of constitutional bodies, the Speaker of Parliament and former Speakers will also pay their respects to the late first President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana between 9 am to 3.30 pm.
At 3.30 pm on the same day, traditional and customary rites will be performed for the former President.
On the final day of the funeral on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, his state funeral will be held at the Black Star Square. The burial service will commence at 9.10 am.
His Excellency Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020.
He left behind a wife, former First Lady Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and four children; Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, Amina Rawlings, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings and Kimathi Rawlings.