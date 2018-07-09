Rawlings celebrates Ibrahim Mahama for African Industrialist of the Year Award

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has congratulated Mr Ibrahim Mahama, Chief Executive of Engineers and Planners, for winning the African Industrialist of the Year diadem.
Said Rawlings in a tweet Monday evening; “My warm congratulations go to Ibrahim Mahama on his recognition by the AAA as African Industrialist of the Year. This is a reward for your hard work, Ibrahim. Best wishes to you.”Follow @Graphicgh
Businessman Ibrahim Mahama was presented with the honour at the 2018 edition of the African Achievers Award honours great African achievers from African leaders, young achievers and community builders to captains of industry across the continent.
The ceremony was held at the House of Parliament, London, where Mr Mahama was presented with the award by Lindsey Oliver, a Co-Founder of the Aljazeera news channel.
