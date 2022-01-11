Ravens Consulting GH donates to Chosen Children’s Center

The Ravens Consulting GH has donated some items to help in improving the lives of children at the Chosen Children’s Center in Accra.
The items included food, beverages, toiletries, veronica bucket, hand sanitisers, face masks and other items.
This forms part of the company’s ‘Smiley Faces’, a project to ensure that all streets’ kids are properly raised and given the maximum support.
True meaning
Speaking to the media, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ravens Consulting GH, Mr Dennis Owusu Oteng said “it is at moments like these that we think about the purpose and the true meaning of what these celebrations are.
“This is a project that is aimed at building the capacity of children’s homes and rehabilitation homes across the country,” he said.
According to him, the target for the project is to ensure that street kids are properly raised and nurtured.
“We believe that there are talents on the streets that can create solutions, however, proper training and guidance are needed and the best place for them is the children’s home” he added.
Mr Oteng also assured children of their commitment to improving their well-being and development.
Appreciation
The Manager of the Chosen Children’s Center, Mr Godslove Elorm Mensah, expressed appreciation to Ravens Consulting GH for the kind gesture.
He called on corporate organisations to come to their aid and help in improving the well-being and development of the deprived and street kids.
“Our place is congested and we need support from cooperate organisations to take good care of the children here,” he noted.