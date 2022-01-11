Batches of Ideal Milk, Carnation Milk recalled after customer complaints

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) says a recall of some batches of coagulated Ideal Milk and Carnation Milk products from Nestlé Ghana Ltd is underway following consumer complaints.
In a press statement issued on Monday, the FDA said it had undertaken a comprehensive regulator action to ascertain why customers’ milk were coagulated despite not being expired.
It said results from the analysis indicated that there was no microbial contamination of samples of and therefore no food safety issue with the said coagulated milk products from Nestlé.
"The analysis also. confirmed that there was no leaching of dangerous chemicals from the inner (lacquer) lining into the milk product," the statement said.
Cause
The FDA explained that the coagulation was caused by poor heat stability in the skimmed milk powder used to produce the milk.
"So far, the root cause analysis indicates that the skimmed milk powder (raw material) used to produce the milk complained of has poor heat stability. This results in the denaturing of the protein leading to the coagulation of the milk. Denatured protein however poses no health risk," the statement said.
The statement further disclosed that as of January 9, 2022, a total of 57,938 cans of the products had been retrieved by Nestlé nationwide.