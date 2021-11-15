Rate of HIV high among LGBTQI+

Research has revealed that 60 per cent of all new cases of HIV are found in people who indulge in the controversial LGBTQI+.
It also revealed that constant anal sex makes them 20 to 40 times susceptible to having anal cancers.
A medical doctor and psychologist, Dr Isaac Arthur, who was contributing to a discussion on the proper human sexual rights and family values in Kumasi, said HIV and deaths from anal sex spread four times more than that from the vagina.
Programme
The programme, organised by the Christian University College in Kumasi, was on the theme: "Perspective on LGBTQI+: Theological, Science and Legal."
Quoting from a number of research materials and the Holy Bible, Dr Arthur said the practice was not backed by science and theology and must be frowned upon.
Making a strong case for why the practice should be abhorred, the medical doctor said LGBTQI+ practitioners had high risk of domestic violence due to its associated "dangerous jealousy."
Broadly, he stated that blacks, who practise LGBTQI+ in America, for instance, contributed about 10 per cent to all HIV cases.
Dr Arthur said the practice had the tendency to affect the mental and the general wellbeing of an individual.
Currently, he said, he was helping a lot of people to correct their abnormalities after expressing remorse.
Foh-Amoaning
For his part, a senior lecturer at the Ghana School of Law and the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Mr Moses Foh-Amoaning, said those advancing the practice had always used propaganda and lies as their key strategy.
He said legally, their actions were not backed by law and all attempts to treat it as a human rights issue were false.
He said the current law before Parliament was not going after those who practised it but to support and bring them comfort.
State
Mr Foh-Amoaning said it was the responsibility of the state to “protect our children from homosexual practice and the so-called comprehensive sexuality, which some people want to introduce into schools”.
He said currently, the laws of Ghana frown on sodomy and its related practices saying subsequently, "a law cannot emanate from illegality."
Mr Foh-Amoaning called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and all who mattered in society to speak against the practice openly.
Morality
A retired Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana, Most Rev. Prof. Daniel Yinkah Sarfo, touching on the spiritual/ theological implications of the practice, said no one had an authority over morality except God.
Subsequently, he said the Western world could not design their own definition of morality and impose them on Ghanaians.
He commended the Church of Pentecost and all other religious groups for openly speaking against it.