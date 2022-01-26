Rain Foundations to launch Silver Anniversary celebrations

Rain Foundations, a Christian Missions-based organisation, will on Thursday, March 31, 2022, launch its silver anniversary celebrations.
From its inception in August 1997 till date, Rain Foundations has continued to inspire and impact many people the world over through events, books, mentorship, projects, and so on.Follow @Graphicgh
Arguably one of the non-denominational organisations in Ghana to have hosted the most number of events in the last two decades, including Truth Behind HipHop with G. Craige Lewis, Kiss the King with Dr. Tumi, and Souled Awwt with William McDowell, Rain is poised for very exciting events this year.
Speaking to the newly elected Rain Global President, Mr. George Kingsley Acquah ESQ, he hinted that the organisation has set aside every Thursday of this year to give donations and help to the poor and needy.
This initiative, he said, is part of their aims to share the Love of God with humanity.
The Global Vice President, Mr. Kaiser Obodai-Torgbor, who is based in the US, will also officially launch a special charity fund in Ghana this April.
"We are currently on a 10-week preparation for this anniversary and the whole Rain Foundations family is diligently working. We have powerful programs, projects, and products to unveil this year as part of the anniversary celebrations,"Mr. Evans Appiagyei, President of Rain Foundations, Ghana, noted.
His vice, Rev. Emmanuel Theo-Zion also added that the founding president of the organisation, Author Ralph Antwi, writer of 58 books is training 25 new writers whose books will be published this year.
A 500-page book capturing the Rain Foundations success story is also expected to be launched in August this year.