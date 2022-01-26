Help improve literacy in Atwima Kwanwoma - DCE

The District Chief Executive Officer of the Atwima Kwanwoma District Assembly, Mr Prince Karikari, has urged teachers and directors of education within the district to encourage schools in the area to form reading and debate clubs to improve on the pupils’ ability to read and speak.
He said through that most of the pupils would be in a position to freely express themselves in the English Language and also improve on the literacy rate in the district.Follow @Graphicgh
Currently, he said the literacy rate of the district was around 44 per cent and “we really want to improve on that.”
Education hub
Mr Karikari said this in an interview with the Daily Graphic at the launch of the Leadership and Literacy (LLiT) programme organised by the US-Ghana Alumni Association at the Fab Hub at Aboabo Kesse in the Atwima Kwanwoma District.
The programme is intended to provide professional mentorship to the pupils and also encourage them to take up reading as part of the learning process to acquire knowledge that would shape their future.
Mr Karikari said the vision was to make the district the preferred district for basic education in the Ashanti Region and the country as a whole.
He said last year, the area came first as the best performing district in the Basic Education Certificate Examination and “this has attracted parents from nearby districts to bring their children to school here.”
According to him, this had led to overcrowding in some of the schools and put pressure on the facilities.
Support
He said the assembly was ready to play its part by supporting the schools with the needed infrastructure to be able to absorb the extra number of pupils and provide them with good quality education.
At the beginning of this academic year, he said the assembly had distributed 1,000 desks to schools within the district as part of the support to education in the area.