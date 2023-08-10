Public urged to expose people with suspicious behaviour

The general public have been advised not to harbour foreigners who engage in illegal activities that negatively affect the country.

Also, they have been encouraged to promptly report any suspicious behaviour of people, especially foreigners, to the appropriate authorities.

The Leader of the See something, say something campaign at the Ministry of National Security, Akosua Danquah Ntim Sekyere, gave the advice at the latest leg of the campaign in the North East Region.

"The campaign is not intended to create panic among the citizenry, rather it is meant to encourage the public to be confident to swiftly report suspicious activities in their communities to the relevant state security agencies,” she explained.

Campaign

The "see something, say something" campaign is intended to sensitise residents to security-related issues.

The campaign is a proactive measure by the government to create awareness of the need for citizens to be security conscious and vigilant at all times and report suspicious activities that can potentially compromise national security.

It has so far been successfully executed in the Eastern, Ashanti, Volta, and Upper East regions, with plans to replicate the campaign in the remaining 11 regions to create awareness in all communities.

In the North East Region, the campaign team visited the Nangruma, Yizesi, Tantala, Nakpanduri, Mambobga, Cheriponi, and Bunkpurugu communities.

The team engaged border communities, traditional leaders, educational institutions, and other stakeholders in the two municipalities and four district assemblies in the region.

Ms Ntim Sekyere encouraged residents of the region, especially those within the border towns to remain calm and not panic, in view of recent happenings in neighbouring countries, giving the assurance that the government would continue to implement measures to safeguard their livelihood.

She further encouraged residents to alert their chiefs and traditional leaders or security agencies in the region when foreigners entered their respective communities for refuge.

Influx of foreigners worrying

The traditional leaders in the various communities bemoaned the influx of foreigners into their region, a development they believed had resulted in a surge in criminal activities in the region and caused fear among residents.

The traditional leaders also complained that the foreigners often fought and competed with residents over lands and, in some instances, destroyed their farms.

They, therefore, called on the government to address their concerns by intensifying strategies aimed at safeguarding their livelihoods.

Additionally, the leaders commended the government for the see something, say something campaign and pledged their unflinching support to collaborate with security and intelligence agencies to protect the peace and security in the country.