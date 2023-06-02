Prez Akufo-Addo receives highest international diplomatic award from World Federation of Consuls

GraphicOnline Jun - 02 - 2023 , 15:34

In a ceremony held at the Jubilee House in Accra on May 30, 2023, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was honoured with the highest accolade within international diplomatic circles by the World Federation of Consuls, Internationale des Corps et Associations Consulaires (FICAC).

President Akufo-Addo was presented with the FICAC Gold Star award in recognition of his remarkable contributions to peace, democracy, stability, freedoms, and his invaluable support to the Honorary Consuls in Ghana.

The FICAC Gold Star award, described by FICAC President Nikolaos K. Margaropoulos as the most prestigious distinction by the World Consular Federation, is bestowed solely upon incumbent Heads of State and holds royal decree recognition in Belgium.

It also holds special status recognition from the United States ECOSOG, the Organisation of American States, and the European Union.

By receiving this esteemed award, President Akufo-Addo joins an elite group of world leaders, including Herman Van Rompuy, former President of the European Council, Prince Albert II of Monaco, Presidents of Cyprus, Slovenia, the Philippines, and Turkey.

Notably, this honor has also been bestowed upon Pope Benedict and Pope Francis, who typically declines awards from governments or organizations, but accepted the FICAC's distinguished honor and offered private audiences in return.

Expressing his gratitude upon receiving the award, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the distinguished gathering and thanked the attendees for choosing Accra as the esteemed venue for the inaugural Pan-African conference.

He emphasized the importance of the work carried out by Consuls in Ghana and around the world, highlighting their crucial role in bridging gaps where formal diplomatic presence may be absent.

The President commended the Consular Corps in Ghana for their active and productive engagement, particularly highlighting their efforts with the Women in Diplomacy committee. He conveyed his deep appreciation for the honour and pledged to continue supporting the Consular Corps in promoting positive relations between Ghana and their respective countries of accreditation.

Established in Copenhagen in October 1982, FICAC was founded with the aim of bringing together Consular Associations or Corps from across the globe to foster knowledge-sharing, coordination, and effectiveness in enhancing the role of Consuls, the oldest institution serving international bilateral relations.

President Akufo-Addo's receipt of the FICAC Gold Star award serves as a testament to his outstanding commitment to peace, and democracy, and fostering strong international relationships, further solidifying Ghana's position on the global diplomatic stage.