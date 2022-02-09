President sacks MD of Ghana Airports Company Ltd

BY: Isaac Yeboah
Mr. Yaw Kwakwa, Ghana Airports Company Limited
The appointment of the Managing Director of the Ghana Airports Company Limited, Mr. Yaw Kwakwa, has been terminated.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, directed the Board Chairman of the GACL to terminate the appointment, according to a terse statement issued by Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah.

The President's directive, according to the Transport Minister, was issued on January 31, 2022.

